Beef profit tips programs to be held in Nebraska

During the winter of 2019 Nebraska Extension will host 17 beef profitability workshops in Nebraska to help Beef Producers evaluate their operations to make them more profitable through the latest research information. Topics will vary depending on presenter and specific location. These workshops have been held across Nebraska for the past fifteen years. The cost is $15.00 but may vary from location depending on local sponsorship.

2019 Locations are as follows (no meal unless otherwise stated)

*along with private pesticide training sessions

*January 17 – Cody – 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time at Adamson Community Center Contact Jace Stott at 402-387-2213

January 24- Hartington- Cedar County Extension office- at 1:30 p.m. Contact Ben Beckman at 402-254-6821

January 30- Fullerton- Nance County Extension Office- 3:30p.m. Contact Mariah Woolsoncroft 308-536-2691

*February 4- Verdigre- Methodist Church at 1:30 p.m. Contact Ben Beckman 402-254-6821

February 5- Mead- ENREC at 1:00 p.m. contact Kristen Ulmer at 402-624-8030

*February 7- Butte- Boyd County Extension office at 1:00 p.m. Contact Amy Timmerman 402-336-2760 or Steve Niemeyer 308-346-4200

*February 7 – O’Neill- Holt County Extension Office at 6:30 p.m. Contact Amy Timmerman 402-336-2760 or Steve Niemeyer at 308-346-4200

February 7- Neligh- Antelope County Extension Office – 1:30 p.m. Contact Ben Beckman at 402-254-6821

*February 12- Taylor- Loup County Event Center- Time 1:00 p.m. contact Steve Niemeyer 308-346-4200

February 19- Wilber – Lutheran Church meeting room- time 1:00 p.m. Contact Randy Pryor at 402-821-2151 or Kristen Ulmer at 402-624-8030

*February 25- Burwell- Garfield County Courthouse- time 6:30 p.m. Contact Steve Niemeyer at 308-346-4200

February 28- Nelson- Nelson Community Room- time 1:30 p.m. contact Brad Schick 402-746-3417

*February 28- Springview- Senior Center- 1:30 p.m. Contact Jace Stott 402-387-2213

*March 4- Bartlett- Wheeler County Fairgrounds- 1:00 p.m. contact Steve Niemeyer 308-346-4200

March 12- Dakota City- Dakota County Extension office- 1:00 p.m. contact Larry Howard 402-372-6006

March 13- West Point- Cuming County Extension Office – 1:00 p.m. Contact Larry Howard 402-372-6006

March 14- Fremont- Dodge Co. Extension office 1:00 p.m. contact Larry Howard 402-372-6006

For more information contact Steve Niemeyer, NE Extension Beef Educator, at 308-346-4200 at the NE Extension in GLW Office, Burwell, NE.