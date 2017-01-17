Beijing Braces for Trump

BEIJING (Dow Jones) — When U.S. President-elect Donald Trump picked China critic Robert Lighthizer early this month as his chief trade negotiator, the Chinese Commerce Ministry called a senior economist at a government think tank and assigned him a task: To lead a study on the impact of a trade war.

A few days later, China’s embassy in Washington contacted the State Department to ask if Mr. Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, was expressing “policy or personal views” when he suggested blocking China’s access to artificial islands it has built in the South China Sea.

Those moves, described by people with direct knowledge of the events, are some of the ways Beijing has been bracing for an incoming U.S. administration that appears determined to shake the foundations of U.S.-China relations yet has provided few details about its precise policy plans.

Sean Spicer, spokesman for the transition, declined comment when asked about the prospect of retaliatory action by China on the trade front. State Department officials declined to comment on U.S. efforts to address China’s concerns. The Chinese foreign ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Initially restrained in its public response, China has sharpened its rhetoric since Mr. Trump, in a Wall Street Journal interview on Friday, doubled down on his suggestion that the “One China” policy, whereby the U.S. agrees not to recognize Taiwan as a separate country, is up for negotiation.

That policy, which underpinned the establishment of diplomatic ties between Washington and Beijing in 1979, was “nonnegotiable,” China’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The China Daily, an English-language newspaper affiliated with the government’s press office, warned in an editorial on Monday that the U.S. President-elect was “playing with fire.”

“If Trump is determined to use this gambit in taking office, a period of fierce, damaging interactions will be unavoidable, as Beijing will have no choice but to take off the gloves,” it said.

At a regular briefing on Monday, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying sidestepped questions on whether the government had raised its objections directly with Mr. Trump’s camp and whether Chinese officials, including its ambassador to the U.S., have met with Mr. Trump or members of his transition team. “We have said before we have contacts with the incumbent and incoming administrations,” she said, without elaborating.

Behind the scenes, however, Chinese officials and academics have been reaching out to U.S. contacts with increasing urgency to help interpret a barrage of hostile remarks on China from Mr. Trump — many on Twitter — and from members of his team, according to people familiar with those exchanges.

Among those consulted was Michael Pillsbury, a former Pentagon official who has been informally advising the Trump team and who visited Beijing in recent days to attend a conference with leading Chinese international relations experts and to meet Chinese civilian and military officials.

“They’re trying to understand policy differences between Trump’s advisers and to create channels of communication,” Mr. Pillsbury told The Wall Street Journal. “And they feel the first round is failing.”

He said his impression from his visit was that China was willing to negotiate on the areas of greatest concern to Mr. Trump — trade and helping the U.S. economy — as long as he did not seek to leverage issues that Beijing considers nonnegotiable.

He also said he had referred his Chinese interlocutors to a passage in one of Mr. Trump’s books in which he advocated being unpredictable in negotiations.

This is unfamiliar territory for Beijing, more accustomed to being the unpredictable partner in the relationship and the object of relentless U.S. inquiries about the intentions of its secretive Communist Party leadership, diplomats and China scholars say.

“There is some irony here,” said Bonnie Glaser, a China expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “This is the aspect of Trump that Beijing is likely most surprised about. They believe that stable U.S.-China relations serve the interests of both countries and wonder why Trump is acting against U.S. interests.”

She said there had been a “constant stream” of Chinese delegations visiting CSIS to ask about the new administration’s China policies.

China experts and diplomats say the uncertainty is particularly troubling for Xi Jinping, who this week will become the first Chinese president to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos. He is expected to present China as the new champion of free trade and efforts to combat climate change.

But his legitimacy at home depends in large measure on his ability to manage a slowdown in his country’s economy while continuing to assert Chinese territorial claims, despite U.S. opposition, scholars and diplomats say.

Those people say Beijing is likely to have been most dismayed by Mr. Trump’s statements on Taiwan, which China sees as a breakaway province that must be reunited with the mainland — by force if necessary. Some analysts suggested China could delay approval of the new U.S. ambassador, Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, until it has assurances on Taiwan.

There is mounting Chinese concern, too, about the prospects of a trade war, which could amplify China’s economic slowdown.

The economist asked by China’s Commerce Ministry to lead the internal study on the subject was Pei Changhong, 62, director-general of the Institute of Economics of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, according to people familiar with the matter.

“The entire cabinet picks by Trump seem to be China hawks,” said one of those people. “We need to be prepared for the high likelihood of increased trade frictions with the U.S.”

Mr. Pei often gets tapped by government agencies for advice on trade and investment issues, including how to use foreign investment and implementation of Mr. Xi’s “One Belt, One Road” plan for new infrastructure links between East and West.

Neither Mr. Pei nor the Commerce Ministry responded to requests for comment.

Chinese officials and academics have also made repeated inquiries with U.S. counterparts about Mr. Trump’s intentions on the South China Sea, according to people familiar with the matter.

When the Chinese embassy contacted the State Department about Mr. Tillerson’s remarks, U.S. officials offered assurances that U.S. policy would remain consistent until Mr. Trump took office and urged the Chinese to be patient as his administration charted its own course, a person familiar with the matter said.

Chinese officials have pressed their U.S. counterparts to ensure continuation of high-level bilateral meetings, such as the annual Strategic and Economic Dialogue and cybersecurity exchanges, the person said.

Beijing is also hoping that business figures, retired officials and others from both countries will help to influence Mr. Trump’s thinking, according to people familiar with discussions.

Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., met Mr. Trump last week and promised to help create one million U.S. jobs.

Cui Tiankai, China’s ambassador to the U.S., gave a speech on Thursday night at a dinner hosted by the China General Chamber of Commerce at the Chinese-owned Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York. Among the guests was Henry Kissinger, the former secretary of state who has met with Mr. Trump. Dr. Kissinger sat next to Wu Xiaohui, chairman of Anbang Insurance.

“We especially hope that some people can be cautious when talking about disputes in other countries’ waters,” Mr. Cui told the audience.