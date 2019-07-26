Beyond Meat Developing So-called Bacon Product

Plant-based food company Beyond Meat is developing a “bacon alternative.” The effort from the growing company, already mastering plant-based burger and sausage alternatives, is part of Beyond Meat’s recent focus on the breakfast table.

There’s no launch date for the fake bacon, but company CEO Ethan Brown told Bloomberg news the product is improving as it goes through development.

Doughnut shop Tim Hortons now serves plant-based sausage on breakfast sandwiches from Beyond Meat in nearly 4,000 locations. Beyond Meat also announced a breakfast sandwich partnership with Dunkin’ Donuts earlier this week. The company is also developing plant-based steak alternatives.

Since the public stock offering of Beyond Meat in May, company stock has soared almost 700 percent. The company is continuing to expand its reach as its products are now sold in more than 30,000 supermarkets and restaurants around the world.

The company claims it’s providing a solution to four “growing issues” in livestock production, being human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare.