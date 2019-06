On this week’s edition of BigIron Reality’s Fridays in the Field, we meet Brenden and Lukas Fricke of Ulysses, Nebraska.

The brothers operate a diversified farm in Bulter County. They grow corn, soybeans and milo while raising pigs. In addition, the Frickes grow seed corn for Syngenta.

The Rural Radio Network will be following the two throughout the 2019 growing season to hear how their crops are progressing.

(Video) Big Iron Reality’s Fridays in the Field – Brenden and Lukas Fricke

