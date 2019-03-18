Bill would give economic boost to 4-H, FFA students

A recently introduced House bill would give an economic boost to young people in agriculture by allowing 4-H and FFA students aged 21 and younger to keep more of the modest income they earn. The students can turn around and put the money toward higher education or future agricultural projects.

The Student Agriculture Protection Act of 2019 (H.R. 1770) would create a tax exemption for the first $5,000 of income students earn from projects completed through 4-H or FFA.

The Farm Bureau-supported measure was introduced by Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

“The long-term sustainability of agriculture depends on talented young people pursuing careers in farming and ranching, as well as related fields and food-chain professions,” said American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall. “Student agricultural projects encourage interest in fields of study that will provide the next generation of farmers, ranchers, food scientists, agricultural engineers, agronomists, horticulturalists and soil scientists.”