BILL WOULD INCREASE FUNDING FOR AGRICULTURE EXPORT PROGRAMS

Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Angus S. King, I-Maine, Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, this week introduced bipartisan legislation, the “Cultivating Revitalization by Expanding American Trade and Exports (CREAATE) Act,” to increase funding for two U.S. Department of Agriculture export promotion programs: the Market Access and Foreign Market Development programs.

The bill, identical to one introduced in May in the House by Reps. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., and Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, would double the programs’ current funding. NPPC, as a member of the Coalition to Promote U.S. Agricultural Exports, in early September was among the signatories to a letter to the House Committee on Agriculture emphasizing the need for increased funding for these programs.