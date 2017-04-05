Block and Bridle Club to Honor Brand

Lincoln, Nebraska, April 5, 2017 – Douglas Brand of Seward will be recognized as the 2017 University of Nebraska-Lincoln Block and Bridle honoree.

The Block and Bridle Club focuses on building leaders in the livestock and meat industries. The award recognizes those who have contributed to Nebraska agriculture through leadership, service, youth projects, community activities and involvement with the university.

Brand is vice president of the agriculture lending division of Jones National Bank and Trust Co. in Seward. Beyond his professional role, he has established a long record of promoting animal agriculture in Nebraska through his leadership. Brand has been a 4-H leader for 18 years and a member of the Seward County 4-H Foundation Board since its inception over a decade ago. He actively works with 4-H and FFA students, assisting with the selection of their livestock for fair projects.

In addition, Brand has been a member of the Seward County Agricultural Society for 39 years and is currently secretary of the board. He coordinates all programming for the Seward County Fair. Brand also has been on the Nebraska State Fair Board for 24 years. In 2009, he and his wife, Gail, were the lead chair-couple for the Cattlemen’s Ball near Milford.

Among the awards and recognitions Brand has received over the years are the Nebraska Fair Person of the Year Award and the National Heritage Award for service to fairs and expositions, which he received in 2013. In 2012, he was inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Agricultural Achievement and in 2013 was inducted into the UNL Builders Association.

Brand graduated from Nebraska in 1973 with a degree in animal science. As a student, he was annual editor, treasurer and president of the Block and Bridle Club. He was also a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity.

Brand will be honored at the Block and Bridle Club Honoree Banquet at 6 p.m. April 21 at the International Quilt Study Center and Museum, 1523 N. 33rd St.

Tickets to the banquet, which will feature a prime rib dinner, are $25. Tickets can be purchased by contacting a Block and Bridle officer or Andi Hallberg at andi.hallberg@unl.edu. A reception for Brand and his family, friends and past honorees will be at 5:30 p.m.

The Block and Bridle Club is part of the Animal Science Department within the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at Nebraska.