BNSF Railroad Update

Operational Performance

BNSF operating teams are focused on generating improved network velocity and efficiency as traffic flows return to normal levels following the Independence Day holiday. The number of trains held increased and remains elevated versus the average level reported from the previous July. Total volume again surpassed the robust 200,000-unit level for the last week of June and was the third highest weekly level recorded this year.

As we move into the second half of 2018, we expect continuing high freight volumes seeking to move on the network. Several capital expansion projects, including nearly five miles of new fourth main track through Amarillo, will provide significant additional capacity in key locations once they are completed and placed into service later this year.

We are also working aggressively to match resources as effectively as possible to support strong volumes. Several groups of new crew personnel will be deployed in all 10 BNSF operating divisions during the next few months. As always, we will continue to make the necessary investments to support safe operations and meet the increasing demands of a dynamic and fast-paced economic environment.

Below is a look at the key operational performance categories for the week ending July 5:

Total trains held for the week increased by nearly 29 percent with an average of 155.3 trains held versus 120.4 trains held during the prior week.

Versus the July 2017 average: up by 124.7%

Total trains on the system was down by more than two percent versus the prior week with an average of 1,556 trains on the system.

Versus the July 2017 average: up by 9.0%

Car velocity, measured in miles per day (MPD), was down by more than two percent at 201.2 MPD versus 206.0 MPD recorded the prior week.

Versus the July 2017 average: down by 7.8%

Train velocity, measured in miles per hour (MPH), was down by nearly one percent versus the prior week at 17.1 MPH.

Versus the July 2017 average: down by 9.6%

Total volume was up by nearly one percent from the prior week with 211,302 units moved in Week 26 (ending June 30) versus 210,195 units in Week 25 (ending June 23).

Terminal dwell was up by nearly two percent versus the prior week at 26.2 hours.

Versus the July 2017 average: up by 1.9%