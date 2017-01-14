Nebraska Extension Board Boot Camps Planned

Rural communities are supported by numerous nonprofits organized to manage local projects and events. With the year winding down boards start preparing to transition new members. While willing to serve in new leadership roles, many folks come onto boards with no familiarity or knowledge of how nonprofit organizations function or the legal requirements. Since rules and regulations governing nonprofits change, it’s also important continuing board members be periodically updated.

Nebraska Extension and the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands are partnering to provide Board Boot Camps throughout Nebraska in 2017. Locations in Northeast Nebraska include:

Laurel, February 22 , City Auditorium, 101 West Second Street

Albion, March 22 , Kvam Room, Boone County Health Center, 723 West Fairview Street

Extension Educator Emeritus, Vernon Waldren and Daniel Walsh, Program Director of the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands will provide the latest information all board members need to know to keep their nonprofit organizations compliant and boards operating smoothly. They will discuss:

Mission and Vision, Board Structure, and Meaningful Engagement

Finance and Compliance

The camps run from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. local time and include dinner. The program is designed for all nonprofits, regardless of mission and or revenue generated.

Cost of a single registration for the Boot Camp is $125. Since three sets of ears are better than one, up to 3 people representing the same nonprofit organization can attend for $200. Nonprofits can also send up to 6 board members for $300. Folks can register online by going to http://www.regonline.com/boardbootcamp or http://communityvitality.unl.edu/nonprofitbootcamp.

The registration deadline is for each location is 7 days prior to the Board Boot Camp; for example February 15th is the deadline to register for the Laurel Board Boot Camp and March 15th is the deadline for the Albion program. Board members of nonprofit organizations in communities and counties around the boot camp locations are encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact Carroll Welte at cwelte1@unl.edu or the Burt County Extension Office, 402.374.2929; or Jessica Jones atjessica.jones.@unl.edu or the Johnson County Extension Office, 402.335.3669. The Board Boot Camps are brought to you by Nebraska Extension educators focused on building leadership capacity for rural communities.