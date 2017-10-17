BQA Certification to be Hosted During KCA Convention

1:00 pm

October 27th

As part of the 19th Annual KCA Convention and Trade Show, KCA will host Dr. Dan Thomson in providing Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) training. The program will begin atÂÂ onÂÂ at the Meridian Center in Newton, Kansas. The program is proudly sponsored by Farm Credit Associations of Kansas.

BQA does more than just help beef producers capture extra value from their market cattle. BQA also reflects a positive public image and instills consumer confidence in the beef industry. When producers implement the best management practices of a BQA program, they assure their market steers, heifers, cows, and bulls are the best they can be. Today, the stakes are even higher because of increased public attention on animal welfare.