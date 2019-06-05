Food Processing Center offers seminar for food business entrepreneurs

The National Food Entrepreneur program offered through The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Food Processing Center can help food business entrepreneurs with the development of small food manufacturing businesses.

The program, which started in 1989, consists of two phases. The first phase is the “Recipe to Reality” one-day seminar and informs attendees of issues to be considered when starting a food business.

“Topics include market research, product development, food safety, regulatory issues, packaging, legal and insurance issues, pricing, promotion and sales,” explained Jill Gifford, program manager.

Following the seminar, participants may choose to enter the “Product to Profit” phase of the program. During this phase entrepreneurs receive individualized and confidential assistance from food scientists and business consultants with the development of their own business venture.

Betty Sayers, owner of Buzz Savories in Holdrege, started her company after attending the Recipe to Reality seminar.

“The Recipe to Reality Seminar was the perfect starting point. Following the seminar, the Food Processing Center staff provided me with invaluable assistance as I created my company,” explained Sayers. Buzz Savories currently produces spicy beer mustard and honey mustard with plans to launch a third product later this year. Products are currently sold on line and in local specialty stores.

The remaining 2019 Recipe to Reality seminars are scheduled for Aug. 16 and Oct. 12. To register for an upcoming seminar or to receive National Food Entrepreneur Program information, contact Gifford at Food Processing Center, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, P.O. Box 886206, Lincoln, NE, 68588-6206; call 402-472-2819; e-mail, jgifford1@unl.edu; or visit fpc.unl.edu