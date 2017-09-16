‘Bugfest’ open house set for Sept. 24

Lincoln, Neb.— “BugFest,” the annual open house for the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Department of Entomology, is 1 to 4 p.m., Sept. 24 in Entomology Hall on the university’s East Campus. The event is free and open to the public.
“This year’s BugFest will feature lot’s of buggy fun,” said BugFest Coordinator Lisa Silberman. “There will be fun games and activities for all ages while also providing community members an opportunity to learn about important issues such as GMO’s, bedbugs, ants, flies and new pest species in Nebraska.”
Guests of all ages will be able to tour the research labs and pollinator garden, have pictures taken on a giant bug, see inside of a bee hive and learn about how bees work together, learn about edible insects and much more. Entomology professors, staff and students will be on-hand to answer questions on all things bug-related.
Parking is available north of the East Union. For more information, contact Silberman at lisa.silberman@unl.edu or 402-472-3416.