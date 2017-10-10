Business Leaders to Talk Trade with Mexico

Negotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement continue Wednesday, with some speculating agriculture issues to finally emerge in the talks.

However, while negotiators will be in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Chamber of Commerce will lead a delegation of U.S. CEO’s to Mexico City. Bloomberg reports that the U.S. business leaders will meet with counterparts from Mexico’s private sector and allies in government to discuss ways to defend NAFTA. More than 100 business and government officials attended the U.S.-Mexico CEO Dialogue in December, shortly after Donald Trump’s election, the last time the event was held in Mexico.

Trump calls NAFTA a “disaster” and his administration is leading the renegotiation effort between the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently said it opposes key proposals by the Trump administration. Specifically, companies are unnerved by U.S. proposals to add a five-year termination clause and roll back the access of Canadian and Mexican firms to U.S. procurement contracts.