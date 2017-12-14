CAB offers $40,000 in Colvin Scholarships

Certified Angus Beef LLC (CAB) is now accepting applications for its annual Colvin Scholarship, awarded to college juniors, seniors and graduate students committed to the beef industry.

The Colvin Fund honors CAB co-founder and executive director of 21 years, Louis M. “Mick” Colvin, for his dedication to the brand, carrying on his legacy of inspiring others to achieve and to be their best.

This year’s Fund features a record amount of up to $40,000.

Five undergraduate scholarships in the amounts of $7,500, $6,500, $5,000, $4,000 and $3,000, total $26,000. Juniors and seniors who have shown that commitment through coursework or extracurricular activities should apply by Jan. 15, 2018.

Submit two essays along with a transcript copy and two recommendation letters. The first is a 1,000-word response to the prompt, “Over the next 10 years, what marketing strategies can Certified Angus Beef LLC develop to meet the demands of the rapidly changing global demographics and to keep up with future

expansion?” The second is a 500-word response to, “Why are you pursuing the career path you have selected?”

“The Colvin Scholarship was instrumental to my success at Ohio State during my final three years of college,” said Sierra Jepsen, the 2016 undergraduate first-place winner. “Funding from the Colvin Scholarship allowed me to travel abroad to Brazil, and gave me the gift of time to join the 2016 meats judging team and to be a more devoted president to the Ohio Collegiate Cattle Association rather than taking on an additional job. As a direct result of this scholarship, I was able to graduate debt free, and have built lasting relationships with the folks behind the Certified Angus Beef brand.”

Up to two graduate-level scholarships will be awarded for $7,500 and $6,500. Those conducting applied or basic research and pursuing a degree related to high-quality beef production are eligible to apply by the Jan. 15 deadline, outlining details of their research.

Last year’s graduate winner, Clay Eastwood, of Texas A&M University, found new ways to learn and interact along the path to her profession.

“This scholarship afforded me the chance to interact and network with many areas of the industry while attending the [CAB] annual conference,” she said. “For a graduate student, these opportunities are invaluable to enhancing our knowledge and making connections for our future careers.”

This year’s first-place undergraduate and graduate winners will also receive an all-expense- paid trip to the 2018 CAB annual conference in Maui, Hawaii. Winners will interact with leaders in the production, packing, retail and foodservice communities.

“I am very passionate about how our partners support these students,” said Lindsey Hoover, CAB education and events planner and chair of the selection committee. “It shows from our success at the Colvin Auction. There’s a lot of comradery, and even though some of our partners are competitors, they all come together for a great cause.”

The Mick Colvin Classic Title Sponsorship, the final auction item each year, sold to Sysco Corporation for $87,000, besting the previous record of $43,000. All proceeds raised for the Colvin Scholarship Fund during 2017, including Anderson Bean custom logoed boots, was $125,120.

Applicants will be selected by the Colvin Scholarship Fund Advisory Committee and judged on their activities and scholastic achievement, written and verbal communication skills and reference letters. Winners will be announced in March. For more details, visit https://www.certifiedangusbeef.com/press/colvin/.