Cabela’s, Bass Pro Shops and The Huge Foundation Funding Scholarships available

SIDNEY, Neb. – Outdoor retailers Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops, together with The Harry & Reba Huge Foundation, will be awarding $40,000 in scholarships to four female graduates of Nebraska or Missouri Ozarks region* high schools this spring. Applications are being accepted now through Wednesday, March 7.

The Women in Leadership Scholarships are part of an initiative by Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops leaders to encourage young women to become tomorrow’s leaders. This is the first year the program has expanded to accept applications from Missouri Ozarks region students. It is the sixth year Cabela’s has partnered with The Harry & Reba Huge Foundation to award scholarships to deserving Nebraska students.

“The Women in Leadership Scholarship program is an outstanding, collaborative effort by professional women to boost the future of talented and deserving female students and future leaders,” said Catherine Bass, Bass Pro Shops senior manager of Talent Acquisition and Community Affairs. “Bass Pro Shops is excited to partner with Cabela’s and the Huge Foundation to expand and enhance this wonderful program.”

The scholarships will be awarded to women who graduate in the spring of 2018 and plan to attend college in the fall of 2018. Not only will each selected student receive $10,000 — $2,500 a year for four years — they also will have opportunities to receive mentoring from women in leadership positions at Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops, as well as possible internships with the companies. Scholarship winners may attend any college or university.

“These are extraordinary scholarships,” said Andrea Crass, Cabela’s director of Omni operations and Women in Leadership Council Chairwoman. “They not only provide substantial financial support to these very deserving young women, but they also open doors to special leadership opportunities within the combined Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops organizations. This includes the chance to be mentored by professionals at these organizations, as well as having access to special educational, cultural and career networking activities through the Huge Foundation.”

Edward “Chip” Robertson of Jefferson City, Missouri, co-chair of the Huge Foundation Board of Directors and former Chief Justice of the Missouri State Supreme Court noted that, “These scholarships provide students from small towns, rural communities and surrounding cities the opportunity to achieve goals that they never thought possible.”

Jim Huge, a director of the Foundation, added, “The scholarships provide opportunities for Nebraska and Missouri students with the drive and potential to be leaders.”

Applications are available through the Scholarshipquest website www.educationquest.org; the Harry and Reba Huge Foundation website (www.thehugefoundation.org); or from high school counselors.