Calving schools planned

MANHATTAN, Kan. – With the new year, beef producers are eager for the 2017 calf crop. In anticipation of calving season, Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and K-State Research and Extension are planning a series of calving schools in January.

The program will outline the normal processes of calving. A.J. Tarpoff, K-State extension beef veterinarian, said the goals of the event are to increase knowledge and practical skills, and to increase calf survival if assistance is needed during calving.

Conference speakers will share tips on when and how to intervene to assist the cow and how those times may be different when dealing with young heifers. Presenters will also demonstrate the proper use of calving equipment on life-size scale.

“This is an excellent opportunity to ask questions and review the calving process,” Tarpoff added. “We will discuss timelines on when to assess calving cows, and when to call for help if things are not going well.”

Meetings include:

Jan. 4 – 5:30 p.m. CST, Seward County Activity Center, Liberal; RSVP to Kylee Harrison, Seward County Extension at 620-624-5604. Meeting includes information on winter cow herd nutrition and management.

Jan. 5 – 11:30 a.m. CST, Hamilton County Fairgrounds 4-H Building, Syracuse; RSVP to Jenifer Sexson, Hamilton County Extension at 620-384-5225. Meeting includes information on winter cow herd nutrition and management.

Jan. 5 – evening, Finney County Fairgrounds 4-H Building, Garden City; RSVP to Katelyn Barthol at 620-272-3670.

Jan. 11 – 1 p.m., Phillips County Fairgrounds, Phillipsburg; RSVP to Rachael Boyle at 785-425-6851.

Jan. 11 – 6:30 p.m., Gateway Civic Center, Oberlin; RSVP to Alyssa Rippe, Twin Creeks District, at 785-475-8121. Meeting includes information about the economic benefits of a shorter calving window.

Jan. 12 – 11 a.m., Sylvan Sales Commission, Sylvan Grove; RSVP to Neil Cates at 785-738-3597 or Kashly Schweer at 785-483-3157. Meeting includes information about colostrum management and scours prevention.

Jan. 17 – 6 p.m., Hepler Community Center, Hepler; RSVP to Christopher Petty, Southwind District, at 620-223-3720or Wildcat District at 620-724-8233. Meeting includes information about colostrum management.

More information about the Calving Schools is available at www.KSUBeef.org.