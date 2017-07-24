Campbell Leaving GMA Over GMO Labeling, Labeling Bill Comment Period Extended

Campbell Soup Company will leave the Grocery Manufacturers Association by the end of the year over a dispute on labeling of genetically modified ingredients, according to Politico.

GMA is opposed to GMO labeling, while Campbell has long been vocal about increasing transparency of its ingredients. Campbell Chief Executive Denise Morrison told investors the move was not for financial reasons but instead was “driven by purpose and principles.”

The move comes as the Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service has extended the public comment period for the GMO disclosure rule. The deadline for input has been extended through August 25th to allow more time for stakeholders to provide feedback, according to USDA.

The National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard Law was enacted by Congress on July 29, 2016. AMS has two years to establish the standard and the procedures necessary for implementation. USDA has been hopeful to wrap up the rulemaking process yet this year.