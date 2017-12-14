Canada and Mexico Working to Strengthen Trade Ties

While the North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations are in between rounds, Mexico and Canada are still busy talking trade. Canada’s Ag Minister just wrapped up a two-day trip to Mexico City aimed at strengthening their bilateral relationship and promoting trade. Meating Place Dot Com says the Canadian Ag Minister, Lawrence McCauley, attended a large food and trade show in Mexico City with the Mexican officials, including the President and Secretary of Agriculture.

The visit was part of a larger Canadian effort to expand its international agricultural trade to $75 billion by 2025. Bilateral trade between the two countries totaled $4.2 billion in 2016. The minister also attended a roundtable discussion with food and ag industry officials. They talked over ideas on increasing bilateral trade opportunities and ways to further strengthen their bilateral trade relationship.

They did discuss NAFTA and the importance of a strong and integrated North American supply chain. In the meantime, officials from all three NAFTA countries are gathering in Washington, D.C., this week for a week of discussions in between formal rounds of negotiations.