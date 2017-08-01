Canada Egg Production Up Nearly 5 Percent This Year

Egg production in Canada is on the rise, increasing 4.4 percent in the last year. Statistics Canada, the nation’s statistics agency, says Canadian egg producers generated 64.5 million dozen eggs from May 2016 to May this year.

Placement of hatchery chicks on farms rose four percent to 65.5 million birds from June 2016 to June 2017 and stocks of frozen poultry in storage decreased 9.3 percent to 86,000 metric tons from July 1, 2016, to July 1, 2017. The United States is the top foreign market buyer of egg and poultry products from Canada. In 2016, Canada exported over 14.4 million chicks and young turkeys, with the U.S. representing 96 percent of the market.

Canada also exports 35.8 million hatching eggs, with 59 percent of the hatching eggs exported to the United States.