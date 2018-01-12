Canada More Convinced Trump Will Withdraw from NAFTA

Canada is becoming more convinced that President Donald Trump will soon announce U.S. intentions to withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement.

President Trump told reporters at the AFBF annual convention earlier this week that he is negotiating tough for farmers, but did not rule out the possibility of withdrawing from the agreement. While the administration seemed to attempt to reassure farmers that the renegotiation will be completed and be better for agriculture, it appears Canada is calling it a bluff.

A top unnamed government official from Canada told Reuters: “The government is increasingly sure about this…it is now planning for Trump to announce a withdrawal.” Negotiators from the NAFTA partner nations are due to meet for a sixth round of talks starting January 23rd, in Canada.