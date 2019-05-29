Canada Takes First Step in Ratifying USMCA

Canada is taking the first step in ratifying the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement that replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Following the Trump administration’s decision to remove section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and Mexico, Canada presented the trade agreement to lawmakers that must approve the deal.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland delivered the trade agreement to Canada’s House of Commons, opening formal presentation of the bill. Freeland told lawmakers in Canada they “intend to move in tandem with the United States,” adding the government is “full steam ahead” in its work to ratify the agreement.

Meanwhile, CNBC reports U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will meet with officials in Canada later this week to discuss advancing the trade agreement. Canada is the top trading partner for the U.S., receiving roughly 75 percent of U.S. goods.

With a national election looming in five months, the Justin Trudeau regime is eager to complete the process quickly. Meanwhile, President Trump has yet to submit the agreement to Congress.