Canadian Ag Minister Promoting Ag Trade in California

Canada’s top agriculture official is promoting trade between the U.S. and Canada in California this week. Canada says Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay is traveling to California to promote the Canada-California economic partnership, and to highlight the strengths of Canada’s agriculture trade with the United States.

Minister MacAulay previously visited the United States in January, speaking at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention. The visit comes as negotiations continue regarding the North American Free Trade Agreement. MacAulay is using the trip to California to promote the importance of NAFTA business on both sides of the border.

In a news release announcing the trip, MacAulay said: “We’re keen to continue working with our NAFTA partners to deepen our economic relationship and strengthen trade between our great nations.”