Canola informational meeting March 6

GREAT BEND, Kan. — Agricultural producers in central Kansas with an interest in canola production can learn more at an upcoming event. K-State Research and Extension is presenting a ‘Growing Canola’ informational meeting on March 6 at the American Ag Credit Building, 5634 10th Street in Great Bend. The meeting is hosted by the Cottonwood Extension District.

“We’ve seen some new interest in canola production around Great Bend, so it is important to bring growers up to speed on varieties, seeding, and harvest methods,” said Mike Stamm, a canola breeder in the agronomy department at K-State. “We hope to draw interest from surrounding counties as we feel canola can provide benefits in crop rotation here in central Kansas.”

The meeting will highlight the basics of growing canola all the way from planting to harvest. Speakers for the event include Stamm and Lucas Haag, an agronomist with K-State Research and Extension’s Northwest Area Office in Colby. Representatives from Archer Daniels Midland will also be present to discuss canola marketing.

The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at 11:00 a.m. The event is free to the public. Light refreshments will be provided by the Great Bend Co-op and American Ag Credit. Early registration is requested by March 5 at noon. Interested individuals can submit their registration by phone at 620-793-1910 or by email to bwalton@ksu.edu

For more information, contact Stamm at 785-532-3871 or mjstamm@ksu.edu.