Capitol Christmas Tree Arrives

A nearly 80-foot tall Christmas tree arrived Monday at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service provides a tree each year from a different state for the Capitol. This year’s tree, an Engelmann Spruce, is 79 feet tall and comes from northwest Montana. The 15,000 lbs., 76-year-old tree made a two-week, 3,400-mile journey to reach the Capitol.

With the tree, around 70 companion trees, ranging anywhere from six to 20 feet tall, and all from Montana, will go to Senate and congressional offices. The annual tree-lighting ceremony at the Capitol is scheduled for December 6th.