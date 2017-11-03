Cargill Aiming for Birth to Burger Beef Audit

Cargill plans to launch new technology in tracking cattle to develop a verified sustainability standard for consumers. Called the Cargill Canadian Beef Sustainability Acceleration pilot, the effort should move the company’s customers a step closer to providing consumers with beef from operations that have been audited from ‘birth to burger’ using an industry developed sustainability standard, according to meat industry publication Meatingplace.

Using RFID tags for cattle, they will be tracked from the time producers tag them, through processing at Cargill’s High River beef plant in Canada. A Cargill spokesperson cited research showing consumers want more information about their food, saying the pilot program will help Cargill implement the standard to provide customers “an increased level of trust in the beef they purchase and eat.”