Cargill brings facial recognition capability to farmers through strategic equity investment in Cainthus

MINNEAPOLIS, — Cargill and Cainthus, a

Dublin-based machine vision company, are reshaping how animal

producers make decisions for their livestock through a strategic

partnership that will bring facial recognition technology to dairy

farms across the world. The deal includes a minority equity investment

from Cargill. Terms were not disclosed.

Cainthus uses breakthrough predictive imaging to monitor the health

and wellbeing of livestock. Their proprietary software uses images to

identify individual animals based on hide patterns and facial

recognition, and tracks key data such as food and water intake, heat

detection and behavior patterns. The software then delivers analytics

that drive on-farm decisions that can impact milk production,

reproduction management and overall animal health.

“We are enthused about what this partnership will mean for farmers

across the world,” said David Hunt, president and co-founder,

Cainthus. “Cargill is a natural partner for us, given their focus on

bringing a world-class digital capability to the market and their

understanding of how technology will truly help farmers succeed. We

think this partnership will be a game changer for farmers because it

will allow them to efficiently scale their business.”

Cainthus’ imaging technology can identify individual cows by their

features in several seconds to memorize a cow’s unique identity,

recording individual pattern and movements. That information is used

as part of an artificial intelligence-driven mathematical algorithm

that conveys imagery into feed and water intake analysis, behavioral

tracking and health alerts that can be sent directly to the farmer.

Data gleaned from those images is used to anticipate issues and adjust

feeding regimens. What used to be a manual process that took days or

weeks now takes place in near real-time.

“Our shared vision is to disrupt and transform how we bring insights

and analytics to dairy producers worldwide,” said SriRaj Kantamneni,

managing director for Cargill’s digital insights business. “Customers’

ability to make proactive and predictive decisions to improve their

farm’s efficiency, enhance animal health and wellbeing, reduce animal

loss, and ultimately increase farm profitability.”

Cargill and Cainthus intend to first focus on the global dairy

segment, but will expand to other species, including swine, poultry

and aqua over the next several months.

Cargill is committed to investing in technology and cultivating talent

to deliver innovation in the data and analytics space. Over the last

year, Cargill has announced several technology investments across the

livestock, poultry and aquaculture value chains, including Dairy

EnteligenT and iQuaticT for aquaculture. The company’s focus is on

delivering technology that enables our customers more to make precise

farming decisions and improve the efficiency and overall productivity

of their operations.

“It’s important for us to invest in emerging digital technologies that

drive value for our customers and for the industry,” said Scott

Ainslie, vice president and group director, Cargill Animal Nutrition.

“As an industry leader in this space, we are committed to using

technology to address the biggest challenges facing the food system.”

