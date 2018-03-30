Cargill Installs Controlled Atmosphere “Stunning” System in Canada Operation

Cargill announced today that it’s installing a $22 million Controlled Atmospheric Stunning system at its poultry facility in London, Ontario.

Cargill credits the investment to increasing customer and consumer demand for better animal welfare standards in food production. There are also electric stunning systems available to processing plants. Both electric and atmospheric systems are acceptable, approved, and proven as more humane ways to harvest animals.

However, Cargill says more and more consumers are in favor of CAS systems in poultry facilities. Cargill first began using a controlled atmosphere system at a U.S. poultry plant more than ten years ago. They were also leaders in the use of third-party remote video auditing. Cargill’s global head of poultry welfare says, “We are dedicated to animal welfare because it’s the right thing to do.”

Cargill says it’s made more than $900 million in investments to its North American protein business in recent years.