Cattle infected with bovine TB traced to Michigan farm

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Officials say bovine tuberculosis has been detected in a western Michigan cattle herd.

The state Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says two cattle that tested positive at a processing facility were traced to a farm in Ottawa County.

The department has established a three-mile surveillance area around the farm. All cattle in the area must undergo testing within six months.

Officials say the infected animals originated with a herd in Franklin County, Indiana, that tested positive for bovine TB in 2016.

Indiana and Michigan are among six states known to have cattle with the chronic respiratory illness.

Officials say the bovine TB strain in Ottawa County is different from a type that has infected cattle and deer in Michigan’s northeastern Lower Peninsula.