Cattle on Feed Report Jerry Stowell Country Futures *AUDIO*

Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s monthly cattle-on-feed report, released at 3:00 p.m. ET Friday, and analysts’ estimates as compiled by the Wall Street Journal. In million head. Numbers USDA’s Average Range 2018 2017 estimated of analysts’ of analysts’ % of prev yr estimates estimates On-feed Mar 1 11.715M 10.772M 109 108.2 107.6- 109.2 Placed in Feb 1.817M 1.694M 107 104.4 100.3- 108.8 Marketed in Feb 1.675M 1.648M 102 101.2 99.8- 102.1 Note: USDA rounds its estimates to the nearest whole number.

Cattle on Feed Jerry Stowell 3-23