Cattle seminar Nov. 15 at NCTA

CURTIS, Neb. — Nebraska’s cattle industry and a global perspective for producers and consumers will be featured Wednesday, Nov. 15 during a public seminar at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

“The U.S. Beef Cattle Production Journey: The Destination Is Up To Us” topic will feature veterinarian and nationally-known cattle industry consultant Dan Thomson.

The Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition and Nebraska Extension are hosting the 2017 “traveling road show” at eight Nebraska communities during the four-day program, said Ron Bolze, NGLC coordinator who is headquartered at Chadron.

“We hope there will be a great turnout of students, producers and feedlots at the forum” Bolze said.

NCTA students in livestock management and beef production courses will be among attendees. The two-year college which is part of the University of Nebraska system maintains a beef cattle herd, student animals in the “Heifer Link” program, and a feedlot at the campus.

The Aggie students also have internships with cattle ranches and feedlots throughout the year, and students work at the college in hands-on learning projects. The program is good opportunity for networking with producers, and discussions of industry isses.

Animal Science professors Doug Smith, Jo Bek and Meredith Cable teach livestock reproduction, nutrition, management, feedlot, meats, range management and more in coursework. They will be among attendees.

Dan Thomson, DVM, consults to feedlots and cattle operations about safe, healthy and efficient cattle management and handling. He hosts a veterinary television program on RFD TV entitled “Doc Talk.”

His program topics at NCTA will include:

· Understanding the concept of ‘one beef’ industry and beef retailer objectives

· How communication between industry segments can improve profitability

· Future trends in beef cattle health and well-being management

· Preparing your cattle for a “change of address” in the next phase of production.

Registrations are due to Nebraska Extension – Frontier County at 308-367-4424 with a $15 registration fee for the meal. The program will conclude at 9 p.m.

Activities begin at the Nebraska Agriculture Industry Education Center at University and Siminoe Streets at 5 p.m.