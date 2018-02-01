Cattlemen Applaud Dropped Hold on Doud, Urge Senate to Approve Nomination ASAP

PHOENIX – National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President Craig Uden today issued the following statement regarding the announcement that U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake is dropping his hold on the nomination of Gregg Doud to be the Chief Agricultural Negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative:

“This is great news for America’s cattlemen and women, and for all agricultural producers. We’re glad that Senator Flake has finally heard our call for him to drop his hold and allow Gregg Doud to start working to improve market access around the world for our producers. With talks continuing on NAFTA, the Korea-US trade agreement, and access to many other markets still up in the air, it’s imperative that the U.S. Senate now move as quickly as possible to confirm Doud’s nomination.”