Cattlemen In Nebraska Asked To Be Alert for Activist Drone Flights

Cattlemen in South Central Nebraska should be on alert for possible drone flights over their operations. That’s according to Pete McClymont, Executive Vice President of the Nebraska Cattlemen.

McClymont spoke with the Rural Radio Network moments ago describing the situation.

He said they have learned from members and also from local law enforcement that an activist group, which could be SHARK who was in the area around the Meat Animal Research Ceneter near Clay Center, Ne before, could be back in the area attempting to get drone footage of dead stock. McClymont says they may also be in the Franklin County area as well.

He advises producers to be on the lookout and cover your dead stock before the redering services come. And also contact local law enforcement if you feel any tresspassing is taking place.