Cattlemen Launch Campaign to Pass USMCA

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) recently launched a media campaign urging Congress to pass the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The campaign features personal stories from cattle and beef producers across the country who want Congress to ratify the USMCA as quickly as possible.

“The USMCA keeps the highly successful framework for U.S. beef trade in place and preserves access to two of our largest export markets,” said NCBA President Jennifer Houston. “Cattle producers need certainty with Canada and Mexico so that we can continue to build on 25 years of duty-free, unrestricted trade in North America.”

Unrestricted, duty-free trade under USMCA will continue to allow U.S. cattle and beef producers to capitalize on growing demand in lucrative markets in Canada, Mexico, and around the world. USMCA maintains science-based trade standards while rejecting failed policies of the past, like mandatory country-of-origin labeling.

The NCBA campaign will center around a new USMCA website, policy.nbca.org/usmca. Visitors to the site can click on a dynamic map to pull up state data, producer profiles, and news articles related to USMCA. The map will be updated weekly with new content and profiles.