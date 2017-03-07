Cattlemen, Public Lands Council Hail Senate Passage of Resolution Rolling Back BLM Rule: “Strike Two for 2.0”

The Public Lands Council and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association today hailed Senate passage of the resolution to repeal the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM’s) Planning 2.0 Rule. Passage in the upper chamber takes the rule one step closer to the President’s desk and putting this damaging rule to rest once and for all.

“This is Strike Two for 2.0. Streamlining is needed in the planning process, but not at the expense of input from local communities and permittees or elimination of economic analysis requirements,” said Dave Eliason, PLC president and Utah rancher. “The final rule also shifts away from BLM’s mission to protect multiple uses of public lands, and it disregards both local input and economic analysis. We look forward to the President quickly delivering the third strike by signing this resolution so that BLM may begin a new, inclusive process.”

“Senator Lisa Murkowski and Congressman Liz Cheney deserve a great deal of credit for successfully moving this resolution through Congress, and NCBA and PLC are proud to have worked closely with them throughout the legislative process,” said Craig Uden, NCBA president.

NCBA and PLC have long expressed concerns about BLM’s Planning 2.0 Rule, which would represent a wholesale shift in management focus at BLM by prioritizing “social and environmental change” over ensuring multiple use of public lands, and by eliminating stakeholder and local input into the planning process.

The Obama Administration finalized the BLM Planning 2.0 Rule in December. Under the Congressional Review Act, the U.S. House and Senate have up to 60 legislative days after a new rule becomes final to approve a joint resolution of disapproval, which will fully repeal the final rule if and when the resolution becomes law.

PLC and NCBA stand ready to assist the BLM in the crafting of a new planning rule that streamlines the process and makes decision-making easier and more efficient, while ensuring that impacted stakeholders have the ability to be part of the process and to have their voices heard.