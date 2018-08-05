Cattlemen Wrap Up Summer Business Meeting

More than 700 of the nation’s cattle industry leaders wrapped up another successful Summer Business Meeting in Denver today, with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s board of directors formally adopting policy positions on issues like international trade, the regulation of fake meat, and modernizing the Endangered Species Act.

“America’s top cattle producers came together this week and worked hard to ensure that our industry continues to provide the world with the best, safest, and most nutritious protein possible,” said NCBA President Kevin Kester.

Highlights of the week included an update and Q&A session with U.S. Agriculture Undersecretary of Marketing and Regulatory Programs Greg Ibach and a discussion with Tyson’s CEO Tom Hayes.

In addition, six regional finalists for the 2018 Environmental Stewardship Awards were announced. This year’s finalists are Birdcall and Clark Ranch of Henrietta, Texas, Thunder View Farms of Grahamsville, NY, Haleakala Ranch of Makawao, Hawaii, The Hahn Ranch of Townsend, Montana, Moes Feedlot of Watertown, SD, and Landuyt Land and Livestock of Walnut Grove, Minnesota. The winners will be announced at the 2019 Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show in New Orleans in January.

Joint Committees and Subcommittees met on Thursday and Friday to develop proposals for 2019 checkoff-funded research, education and promotion programs. Also on Friday, NCBA policy committees met to determine priorities and discuss strategies for the coming year.

“I want to thank all of the producers who took time away from their busy operations this week to work for the betterment of our industry,” Kester said. “We’ve made a lot of progress already this year, and we’re ready to continue working for the proper regulation of fake meat, legislation that finally modernizes the Endangered Species Acct, and a final Farm Bill that includes all of our priorities.”