Cattlemen’s Association opposes proposed ban on strychnine to control gophers

BY AP/Canadian Press | September 18, 2018
EDMONTON – The Canadian Cattlemen’s Association says Ottawa should continue to allow producers to use strychnine to kill prairie gophers.

Health Canada is proposing to ban the use of the poison to control the rodents formally known as the Richardson ground squirrel.

There is concern strychnine kills other animals, including species at risk such as the swift fox and the burrowing owl.

The federal Pest Management Regulatory Agency is giving people and groups until Sept. 27 to comment on the proposed ban.

The cattlemen’s association says the regulated use of liquid strychnine should continue because it is an effective tool and there is no practical alternative.

Gophers, which burrow underground, can damage crops and hurt livestock.

