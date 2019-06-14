Celebrating Black Cows, Corn Cobs and Dads! — Friday Five (June 14, 2019)

What do black cows, corn, strawberries, fudge, beef jerky and dads have in common? They’re all being celebrated this week!

This week’s episode of Friday Five highlights five random celebrations you probably missed this week — but mark your calendars for next year so you can celebrate properly!

P.S. Do you know what a black cow is? No. It’s not a black animal that moos. It’s a creamy frozen vanilla dairy dessert complimented by a sassafras root-inspired juice. (Hint: It’s a Root Beer Float)

STORIES:

5) Corn on the Cob Day – June 11

4) Beef Jerky Day – June 12

3) Fudge Day – June 16

2) Strawberry Shortcake Day – June 14

1) Black Cow Day – June 10