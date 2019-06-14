class="post-template-default single single-post postid-390548 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"

Celebrating Black Cows, Corn Cobs and Dads! — Friday Five (June 14, 2019)

BY Alex Voichoskie | June 14, 2019
Friday Five -- June 14, 2019

What do black cows, corn, strawberries, fudge, beef jerky and dads have in common? They’re all being celebrated this week!

This week’s episode of Friday Five highlights five random celebrations you probably missed this week — but mark your calendars for next year so you can celebrate properly!

P.S. Do you know what a black cow is? No. It’s not a black animal that moos. It’s a creamy frozen vanilla dairy dessert complimented by a sassafras root-inspired juice. (Hint: It’s a Root Beer Float)

STORIES:

5) Corn on the Cob Day – June 11

4) Beef Jerky Day – June 12

3) Fudge Day – June 16

2) Strawberry Shortcake Day – June 14

1) Black Cow Day – June 10

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
