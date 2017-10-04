Censky, McKinney Confirmations Good News for U.S. Agriculture

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 4, 2017 – The National Pork Producers Council congratulated Stephen Censky and Ted McKinney on their confirmations for key leadership position with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Last night, the U.S. Senate confirmed Censky and McKinney as the USDA’s deputy secretary and undersecretary of trade and foreign agricultural affairs, respectively.

“The confirmations of Stephen Censky and Ted McKinney come at a critical time for U.S. agriculture,” said NPPC President Ken Maschhoff. “They bring strong agriculture leadership experience and a commitment to the expansion of international trade on which our industry depends.”

Censky previously served as the CEO of the American Soybean Association where he made market expansion efforts a top priority. Additionally, he served at the USDA under both the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations, becoming administrator of the agency’s Foreign Agriculture Service in 1992.

McKinney formerly served as Indiana’s agriculture secretary and brings extensive experience in the private agriculture sector. He serves in a newly established position dedicated to preserving and expanding foreign market access for U.S. agricultural products.

“Secretary Perdue described the trade undersecretary position as one focused on ‘waking up every morning seeking to sell more American agricultural products in foreign markets,’” Maschhoff said. “That’s a worthy and much-needed mission and Ted McKinney is a great champion to fulfill it.

“NPPC looks forward to working with these USDA leaders to develop policies that advance the development of the U.S. pork industry and agriculture sector,” added Maschhoff.