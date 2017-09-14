Censky, McKinney, Nomination Hearing Scheduled

The Senate Agriculture Committee will hold a hearing on nominees to the Department of Agriculture next week. Committee leaders, Chairman Pat Roberts, and ranking minority member Debbie Stabenow announced plans to hold the hearing for Ted McKinney and Stephen Censky Tuesday, September 19th. Censky, CEO of the American Soybean Association, was nominated by President Trump to serve as Deputy Secretary of Agriculture. McKinney, Indiana Agriculture Director, was nominated to be the Under Secretary of Agriculture for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs.

Hearings for other nominees to top USDA posts, Including Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey as the Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation, Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Greg Ibach as Undersecretary of Agriculture for Marketing and Regulatory Programs, and Stephen Vaden as USDA’s general counsel, remain to be scheduled.