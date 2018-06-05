Census of Agriculture Deadline Looming

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is wrapping up data collection for the 2017 Census of Agriculture.

To stay on track for data release in February 2019, the deadline for submitting the paper questionnaire is June 15, 2018. Farmers and ranchers who have not responded by June 15, 2018, still have until the end of July to complete the Census online through the secure website found on the cover of their Census form. Phone follow-up and personal interviews will also continue through July.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue encouraged producers who have not yet done so, to respond to the survey. Perdue reminds farmers and ranchers that the data is used “to make important local, state, and national decisions that will have a very real impact on farmers, ranchers, ag operations, and rural communities.”

For more information about the 2017 Census of Agriculture or to respond online, visit www.agcensus.usda.gov.