class="post-template-default single single-post postid-287331 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Census of Agriculture Deadline Nears

BY NAFB | January 30, 2018
Home News Crops
Census of Agriculture Deadline Nears

Farmers and ranchers have less than a week to submit their information to the Department of Agriculture as part of the Census of Agriculture. USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says producers should respond online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail by February 5th.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says the Census, for farmers, is “their voice, their future, their opportunity,” while saying USDA needs to hear from all farmers and ranchers. Everyone who received the 2017 Census of Agriculture questionnaire is required to return it, even if they are not currently farming. The first few qualifying questions on the form will determine whether completing the entire questionnaire is necessary.

After the deadline, USDA NASS will begin follow-up contact methods to collect responses.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments