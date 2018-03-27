Central Plains Dairy Foundation Accepts $225,000 Challenge Grant

To launch the 2018 Central Plains Dairy EXPO, the Central Plains Dairy Foundation is excited to announce that the foundation has received a $225,000 challenge grant from the Central Plains Dairy Association to be raised over the next three years. The grant will match dollar for dollar for all new endowment donations to the foundation to create a fund to invest in the people and the future of the dairy industry.

“The Central Plains Dairy Expo has been a place that has brought the dairy community together for the past 18 years, and through that coming together, the EXPO has been able to lend support back to the dairy industry through scholarships and educational programming grants over that same timeframe,” says Central Plains Dairy Association board president, Olga Reuvekamp, “We are now excited to commit to supporting the dairy industry in an even larger way through the support of the launch of the Central Plains Dairy Foundation.”

The Central Plains Dairy Association has over the past 10 years given donation to partner organizations to support scholarships given to students at South Dakota State University. The Central Plains Dairy Association also has supported scholarships at Dordt College and Iowa State University. It has also has donated money to Dairy Fest and the SDSU dairy livestock judging team, Dairy Club and Dairy Youth Camp. With this commitment of funding support, the Association is excited to see the Foundation invest in an even more diverse set of projects and activities to help the people of dairy build the future of the industry.

“The dairy industry in the Central Plains is thriving and growing and with that comes opportunities and challenges,” says Central Plains Dairy Foundation board president, Deb Wehde, Through this support from the Association, and with the matching support of the industry, the Foundation is working on building programs and resources that will be available to help the people of dairy address the challenges that come with change, and invest in the opportunities that exist in this growing industry in our region.”