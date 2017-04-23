Central Platte NRD Receives Grassland Grant from Nebraska Environmental Trust

(GRAND ISLAND, NE)- The Central Platte Natural Resources District (CPNRD) announced that it will receive $305,100 from the Nebraska Environmental Trust (NET) for the “Central Platte Grassland Conservation Project”. CPNRD applied for the grant in an effort to reduce the Loess Canyons grassland ecosystem from being wiped out by the coniferous Eastern Red Cedar forest. This is the second year of funding for the three-year project.

David Carr, CPNRD range management specialist, said “With this grant, we have the opportunity to prevent ecosystem loss and to protect against a devastating wildfire.”

This project is based on an innovative concept: removing the seed source from a large area in a short period of time to double the practical and cost effectiveness of the project. The goal is to reclaim, and preserve up to 12,000 acres of crucial habitat in three years. This is an excellent example of a project involving landowners, local, state, and federal partners to accomplish a necessary goal.

Due to the size of project, NET funding is essential for this project to move forward to facilitate mechanical tree clearing and prescribed burn technical assistance. Partners will provide resources for tree clearing, grazing deferment, prescribed burning, coordination, meetings and training.

Carr said, “A collaborative project like this is the only way to create a lasting impact and help save this landscape from economic hardship and devastating wildfire.”

The Trust Board announced funding for the project at its meeting on April 6, 2017 in Lincoln. The project is one of the 85 projects receiving $16,680,000 in grant awards from the Nebraska Environmental Trust this year. Of these, 33 were new applications and 52 are carry-over projects.

The Nebraska Legislature created the Nebraska Environmental Trust in 1992. Using revenue from the Nebraska Lottery, the Trust has provided over $265 million in grants to over 2,000 projects across the state. Anyone – citizens, organizations, communities, farmers and businesses – can apply for funding to protect habitat, improve water quality and establish recycling programs in Nebraska. The Nebraska Environmental Trust works to preserve, protect and restore our natural resources for future generations.