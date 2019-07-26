Central Platte NRD Receives Izaak Walton League Awards for Groundwater Festival

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) Mike Gaghagen, Izaak Walton League of America member, presented the Grand Island Izaak Walton League of America (IWLA) award to the Central Platte Natural Resources District for outstanding contributions to the conservation of our nation’s natural resources through the Nebraska Children’s Groundwater Festival. The award was presented at the Central Platte NRD’s board of directors meeting on Thursday. Grand Island IWLA members present an activity at the Festival each year titled Critter Cube Count which teaches students how to identify macroinvertebrates then use math to calculate the health of a stream and how it affects groundwater.

This was the second award presented this month to the Central Platte NRD for the Nebraska Children’s Groundwater Festival. On July 17, 2019, the Izaak Walton League presented their National Honor Roll Award to Kelly Cole and Marcia Lee, festival coordinators, at a ceremony in Des Moines, Iowa, for efforts to educate youth about natural resources through the Groundwater Festival.

Over 30,000 students from across the state have attended the annual Festival that has been replicated in 42 states in the United States, and in Mexico, Canada, India, and the United Kingdom.