Central Platte NRD Reduces Budget by $4.5 Million

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) – The Central Platte Natural Resources District’s (CPNRD) board of directors adopted their 2019 amended budget of expenditures following a public hearing on Thursday.The budget is $4.5 million lower than the 2018 fiscal budget and the property tax request is down $1.1 million.

A levy hearing is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. on August 30, 2018, just prior to the board of directors meeting. The levy is estimated at .02601. A homeowner with a home valued at $100,000 will pay $26.01 for conservation benefits provided by the CPNRD including flood control, nitrate management, soil health, cost-share to producers, recreation, education, and other natural resources benefits.

OTHER ACTION/AGENDA ITEMS

-Rules & Regulation Changes The board reviewed proposed changes to the NRD’s Rules and Regulations for the Groundwater Management Plan. Changes include new language regarding wells and adds a timeline for staff to receive transfer applications.

The final change increases the number of years that transfers are not allowed, from two years to five years, within a Ground Water Management Area where declines have been in excess of the 25 percent of the allowable level. The levels are determined by measurements taken in the spring by NRD staff.

A public hearing on the proposed changes will be held at 1:00 p.m. prior to the September 27th board meeting. The proposed changes are available for download at cpnrd.org or by contacting the Central Platte NRD office at (308) 385-6282.

-B-1 Reservoir Four bids were received to study best options to account for water in the B-1 Reservoir; which is located five miles north and five miles west of Lexington in Dawson County. The board selected the contract submitted by JEO Engineering in the amount of $148,588.

B-1 is the largest structure built for flood control as part of the Buffalo Creek Watershed Project. It was completed in 1983 along with the supply canal and was expanded to include recreation and groundwater recharge. The NRD has a diversion right of 4,000 acre-feet of water per year from the Platte River to fill the reservoir. Each spring and fall when the reservoir is filled for recharge, the water depletes into the ground. This study will determine management efforts needed, where the recharge is taking place, and how it can be accounted for.

-Flood Control Jesse Mintken, assistant manager, presented two change orders for the Upper Prairie/Silver/Moores Flood Control Project in northwest Grand Island. Hooker Brothers requested a change order (#1) in the amount of $76,682.42 to increase the size of a drop structure headwall from 8” to 12” and a 40’ extension. The second change order (#1) was a decrease in the amount of $81,250.70 requested by Van Kirk Brothers of Sutton. Van Kirk was unable to seed and mulch a portion of the project due to weather conditions and raised water levels, and will close out the contract.

-Interbasin Transfer Application A-19594 Following executive session, the board took action to file a formal objection to the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources concerning Interbasin Transfer Application A-19594; which would divert water from the Platte River to the Republican River.

-Variance/Appeal Request The board denied an irrigation appeal regarding certified acres from a Dawson County landowner.

-Cost-Share The board approved 23 applications through the Nebraska Soil and Water Conservation and the Central Platte NRD Cost-Share programs in the amount of $109,465.10. Practices approved were planned grazing, pasture planting, underground pipeline to pivot, brush management, renozzle, center pivot, and well decommissioning.

-Natural Resources Conservation Service Joe Krolikowski, District liaison, recognized Sara Carlson, district secretary in Central City, for taking on additional responsibilities for the last two years during employee transfers. He also recognized Marcy Johnson, Samantha Keith, and Shelly Lippincott for their service in the three other field offices.