Central Platte NRD to Consider Approval of Hazard Mitigation Plan Update

(GRAND ISLAND, NE)- The Central Platte Natural Resources District’s (CPNRD) board of directors will consider adopting an update of the CPNRD Hazard Mitigation Plan during their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, September 28, 2017.

Central Platte NRD sponsored the initial development of the plan in 2010, and is again sponsoring the update of the 2016 plan. Jurisdictions which participate in this planning process and adopt the plan locally become eligible to apply for FEMA grants aimed at implementing mitigation projects to reduce future losses from natural hazards.

JEO Consulting Group’s Hazard Mitigation and Emergency Planning team assisted in the plan update. Local cities, towns, villages, schools, and fire departments that participated in the initial Plan were required to participate during the FEMA plan review process to be eligible for the FEMA hazard mitigation grants.

The meeting will be held at 2:00 p.m. at CPNRD’s office located at 215 Kaufman Avenue in Grand Island, NE.

OTHER ACTION/AGENDA ITEMS

-Kearney Whitewater Association Bruce Karnatz will give an update to the board.

-Platte River Program Mark Czaplewski, biologist, will give an update on the Program.

-Natural Resources Conservation Service Joe Krolikowski, district liaison, will report to the board.

-Long Range Implementation Plan Marcia Lee, information/education specialist, will present changes to the CPNRD’s Long Range Implementation Plan.

-Nebraska Natural Resources Commission Mick Reynolds, Middle Platte Basin representative, will report.

-Nebraska Association of Resources Districts (NARD) Jim Bendfeldt will report.

-Cost Share The board will consider applications through the Nebraska Soil and Water Conservation and CPNRD cost share programs.

-Upcoming Board Meetings The board will set meeting dates for the November and December board meetings.