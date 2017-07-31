Chairman of House Small Business Committee to Visit Ne Businesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Don Bacon (NE-02) today announced that Congressman Steve Chabot (OH-01), Chairman of the U.S. House Small Business Committee, will join him in the Second Congressional District of Nebraska today, Monday, July 31, 2017, to discuss initiatives and issues facing small businesses.

“Chairman Chabot has been a true advocate for America’s small business, which employs just over half of the private-sector workforce,” said Congressman Bacon. “We are looking forward to introducing the Chairman to several small business owners, future entrepreneurs, and others. The dialogue will focus on helping small start-ups and innovative initiatives to begin, thrive, and grow.”

This visit by Chairman Chabot provides an opportunity for Nebraskans to share their voice on solutions that empower entrepreneurs and grow the economy. Discussions and meetings will focus on a broader discussion of federal trade policies, access to capital, tax reform and regulatory barriers.

Chairman Steve Chabot has served on the House Small Business Committee since first being elected to Congress in 1994. During his time in Congress, he has made small business growth and job creation a top priority. Chabot served as Ranking Member on the Small Business Committee from 2007-2008. During the 113th Congress, he also served as Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific, where he focused on opening new markets and expanding trade opportunities for American businesses. He has also served as Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Middle Eastand South Asia, and prior to that was Chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution for six years.