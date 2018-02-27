Chairman Roberts Announces Full Senate Confirmation of Bill Northey

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Pat Roberts, R-Kan., Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today is pleased to announce that William Northey was approved by the U.S. Senate.

Upon swearing in, William Northey, of Iowa, will serve as Under Secretary of Agriculture for Farm and Foreign Agricultural Services within the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“I’m pleased the Senate advanced Mr. Northey’s nomination. I have no doubt he will be a champion for farmers and ranchers at USDA. Our Committee worked in a bipartisan fashion to get Mr. Northey down the road to work at USDA,” Roberts said.

The Senate Agriculture Committee held a hearing on William Northey on Oct. 5. Northey was favorably reported out of the Committee with a bipartisan voice vote and has the support of more than 60 farm and conservation organizations.