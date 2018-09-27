Chairman Roberts’ Statement on U.S.-Japan Trade Negotiations

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Pat Roberts, R-Kan., Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today released the following statement after President Trump announced plans to begin formal trade negotiations with Japan.

“I applaud President Trump for moving to begin trade discussions with Japan, and I look forward to continuing to engage with the Administration, especially as it relates to agriculture,” Roberts said. “In 2017, the U.S. exported nearly $12 billion in agricultural exports to Japan, placing it as our fourth largest destination. There is a great deal of potential to continue to grow that market, particularly for wheat and beef. At a time when rural America is in a rough patch with low prices and uncertain trade markets, this announcement is positive news.”

On Sept. 13, Chairman Roberts held a hearing to gain insight from the Trump Administration on its trade efforts. Roberts urged officials to strengthen current trade agreements and aggressively seek new agreements with countries like Japan. Click here to read and watch Roberts’ opening statement, as well as the full hearing.

From his post as both Chairman of the Agriculture Committee and as a senior member of the Finance Committee, which has jurisdiction on trade, Roberts has long been outspoken on the benefits of increased access to foreign markets for American farmers and ranchers. Roberts has taken his concerns directly to President Trump, U.S. Trade Representative Bob Lighthizer, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and other high-ranking officials in the Administration on numerous occasions.