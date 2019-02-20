Chancellor elected as state pork president

Tim Chancellor of Broken Bow, Nebraska was elected as President of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association (NPPA) at their Annual Meeting held on February 13, 2019 at the Graduate in Lincoln, Nebraska. Joining Chancellor as NPPA’s new leaders are President-Elect, John Csukker of Columbus with The Maschhoffs and Shana Beattie of Beattie Family Farms near Sumner will serve as Vice President. Newly elected Directors are Matt Marquardt of Tekamah and Ali Prochaska of David City. Chad Johnson of Norfolk and Mark Wright of Fremont will serve as 1st and 2nd Alternate Directors.

Chancellor was first elected to the Board of Directors in 2014. Chancellor is a member of the Executive, Finance, and Legislative Committees for the Nebraska Pork Producers Association, has served as a National Pork Board Delegate, and represented NPPA on a foreign trade mission to Japan.

President Chancellor is the Wean/Finish Supervisor for Thomas Livestock Company (TLC). He has been with TLC since 1993 and also owns finishing facilities. Tim and his wife Minnie have three children and he is a newly elected member of the Broken Bow School Board.

In accepting the NPPA Presidency, Tim said, “he is looking forward to the day to day engagement, challenges and rewards that come with his new position.”